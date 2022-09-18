Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.33. The company has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

