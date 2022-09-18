Baker Boyer National Bank Has $900,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

