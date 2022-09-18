Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

