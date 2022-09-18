U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 83,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 377.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

