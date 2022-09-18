Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

