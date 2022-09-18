Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,369 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

