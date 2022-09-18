Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $308.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.22.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

