180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DVN opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

