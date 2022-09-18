Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,327 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.22.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

