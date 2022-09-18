State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

