Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 606 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

