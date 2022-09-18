Bremer Bank National Association Sells 317 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

