Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EA stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

