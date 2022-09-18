Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

