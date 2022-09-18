Gradient Investments LLC Buys 99,149 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 150,225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

