Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

