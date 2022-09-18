UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UNH stock opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

