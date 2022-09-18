AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.