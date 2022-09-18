Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $244,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average is $160.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

