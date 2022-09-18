Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.12 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.37. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

