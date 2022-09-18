Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

