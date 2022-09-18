Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.37. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

