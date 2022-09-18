Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 10th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

V stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.