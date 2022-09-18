Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,212 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.9% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 66.4% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 343,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 137,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

