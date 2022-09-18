Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 407,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.54% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $41,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.