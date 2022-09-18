Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $238.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.62.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

