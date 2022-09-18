180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after buying an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,815,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.