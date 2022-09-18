iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

