RBA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

