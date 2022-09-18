820 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

