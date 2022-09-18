State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,921 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

