Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.