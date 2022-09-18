State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.36 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.16.

Shares of KLAC opened at $335.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

