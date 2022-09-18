Symmetry Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $136.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $361.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.