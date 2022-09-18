Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 389,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

