Stonnington Group LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $75.90 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

