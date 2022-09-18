Stonnington Group LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 205,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.