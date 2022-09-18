Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Cut by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after acquiring an additional 222,412 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $168.44 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

