Covington Capital Management Sells 602 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,737,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

