Covington Capital Management Buys 2,131 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,979,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ opened at $289.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

