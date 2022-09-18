Covington Capital Management Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

