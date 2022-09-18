DnB Asset Management AS Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

