Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 258 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

