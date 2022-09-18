NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

