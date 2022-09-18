Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 912 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

