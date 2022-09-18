Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $41.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

