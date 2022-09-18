Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,866 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after buying an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FCX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

