The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

