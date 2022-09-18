Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 223 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.94 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

