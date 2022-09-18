Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 459,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

